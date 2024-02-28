Daktronics Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.742 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $3.713 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $170.303 million from $184.975 million last year.

Daktronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

