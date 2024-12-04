Daktronics Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.41 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $2.17 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $208.33 million from $199.37 million last year.

Daktronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $21.41 Mln. vs. $2.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $208.33 Mln vs. $199.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.