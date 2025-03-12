Daktronics Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19-20, 2025

Daktronics will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 19-20, 2025, with one-on-one investor meetings.

$DAKT Insider Trading Activity

$DAKT insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,215 .

. SANJIT BISWAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,174 .

. BRADLEY T WIEMANN (Exec Vice President) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $322,250

MATTHEW JOHN KURTENBACH (VP of Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,107 shares for an estimated $269,025 .

. REECE A KURTENBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $150,920

JOHN PATRICK FRIEL sold 2,244 shares for an estimated $40,766

$DAKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $DAKT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BROOKINGS, S.D., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics Inc. (Nasdaq: DAKT), a leading global designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 19-20, 2025.





The presentation will begin at 10:00am ET on March 19, 2025 and can be accessed live here:





Webinar Registration - Zoom





. Daktronics will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit





www.sidoti.com/events





. Registration is free and open to Sidoti clients and non-clients. A replay of the presentation webcast will be available on Daktronics





website





.







ABOUT DAKTRONICS







Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the Company's website at:





www.daktronics.com





.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.







FOR MORE INFORMATION







Howard Atkins, Chief Financial Officer





Investor Relations





Tel 605-692-0200





Email





investor@daktronics.com









Alliance Advisors IR





Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening





Email





DAKTIRTeam@allianceadvisors.com







