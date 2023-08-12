Daktronics (FRA:DA3) Price Target Increased by 7.95% to 8.33

The average one-year price target for Daktronics (FRA:DA3) has been revised to 8.33 / share. This is an increase of 7.95% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.25 to a high of 8.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.73% from the latest reported closing price of 6.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 13.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DA3 is 0.14%, an increase of 100.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.19% to 20,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 2,744K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 344.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,307K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 836K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 17.28% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 815K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

