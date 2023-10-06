Daktronics (FRA:DA3) Price Target Increased by 31.52% to 11.62

The average one-year price target for Daktronics (FRA:DA3) has been revised to 11.62 / share. This is an increase of 31.52% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 11.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.38% from the latest reported closing price of 8.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 44.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DA3 is 0.10%, a decrease of 32.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.71% to 23,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 2,046K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares, representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 26.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,307K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 839K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 89.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 836K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DA3 by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.