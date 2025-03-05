DAKTRONICS Earnings Results: $DAKT Reports Quarterly Earnings

DAKTRONICS ($DAKT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $149,510,000, missing estimates of $174,009,276 by $-24,499,276.

DAKTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

DAKTRONICS insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,215 .

. SANJIT BISWAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,174 .

. BRADLEY T WIEMANN (Exec Vice President) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $322,250

MATTHEW JOHN KURTENBACH (VP of Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,107 shares for an estimated $269,025 .

. REECE A KURTENBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $150,920

JOHN PATRICK FRIEL sold 2,244 shares for an estimated $40,766

DAKTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of DAKTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAKTRONICS Government Contracts

We have seen $332,960 of award payments to $DAKT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

