DAKTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $DAKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DAKTRONICS ($DAKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $197,839,536 and earnings of $0.16 per share.
DAKTRONICS Insider Trading Activity
DAKTRONICS insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FOX OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP ALTA sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $14,900,000
- ANDREW DAVID SIEGEL has made 3 purchases buying 9,700 shares for an estimated $113,890 and 0 sales.
DAKTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of DAKTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,899,263 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,313,023
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,107,157 shares (+466.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,485,172
- BREACH INLET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 749,444 shares (+82.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,128,227
- INVESCO LTD. removed 622,590 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,583,146
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC added 442,520 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,389,893
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 395,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,664,134
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 380,218 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,631,055
DAKTRONICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
