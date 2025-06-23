DAKTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $DAKT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DAKTRONICS ($DAKT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $197,839,536 and earnings of $0.16 per share.

DAKTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

DAKTRONICS insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FOX OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP ALTA sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $14,900,000

ANDREW DAVID SIEGEL has made 3 purchases buying 9,700 shares for an estimated $113,890 and 0 sales.

DAKTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of DAKTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAKTRONICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAKT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

