Is Daktronics (DAKT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Daktronics (DAKT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Daktronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Daktronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAKT's full-year earnings has moved 34.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DAKT has moved about 59% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.5%. As we can see, Daktronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AppFolio (APPF). The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for AppFolio's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Daktronics is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that DAKT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AppFolio falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 141 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Daktronics and AppFolio as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.