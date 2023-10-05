Daktronics (DAKT) Price Target Increased by 29.73% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 29.73% from the prior estimate of 9.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.15% from the latest reported closing price of 8.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 49.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAKT is 0.10%, a decrease of 33.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.71% to 23,505K shares. The put/call ratio of DAKT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 2,046K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares, representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 26.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,307K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 839K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 89.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 836K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Daktronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

