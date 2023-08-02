Daktronics (DAKT) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) has been revised to 9.44 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.34 to a high of 9.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.22% from the latest reported closing price of 7.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAKT is 0.15%, an increase of 97.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 20,632K shares. The put/call ratio of DAKT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 2,744K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 344.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,325K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,302K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 74.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 874K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 74.04% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 815K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Daktronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.