Daktronics (DAKT) Price Target Increased by 19.57% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Daktronics (NasdaqGS:DAKT) has been revised to $28.05 / share. This is an increase of 19.57% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.11% from the latest reported closing price of $19.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daktronics. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAKT is 0.17%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 43,892K shares. The put/call ratio of DAKT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 4,974K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares , representing a decrease of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 29.11% over the last quarter.

Duquesne Family Office holds 3,076K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,650K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 8.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,620K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Breach Inlet Capital Management holds 1,598K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAKT by 2.94% over the last quarter.

