Daktronics Board Member Trades $84K In Company Stock

Lance D. Bultena, Board Member at Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), reported an insider buy on September 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Bultena made a significant move by purchasing 7,160 shares of Daktronics as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $84,989.

Daktronics shares are trading down 0.0% at $12.19 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know Daktronics Better

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large-screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems. The company has five reportable segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company makes the majority of its revenue from Live events.

Daktronics's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Daktronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 26.4%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Daktronics exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.11.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Daktronics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Daktronics's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 58.05.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.7, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.15 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

