Daktronics amends, extends shareholder rights agreement

Daktronics (DAKT) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company’s existing Shareholder Rights Agreement, pursuant to which the expiration date of the Rights Agreement was extended to November 19, 2025, the exercise price was changed to $40.00, and the beneficial ownership threshold at which the rights become exercisable was changed to 15%.

