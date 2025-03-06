$DAKT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAKT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,311,080 of trading volume.

$DAKT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DAKT:

$DAKT insiders have traded $DAKT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,215 .

. SANJIT BISWAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $5,186,174 .

. BRADLEY T WIEMANN (Exec Vice President) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $322,250

MATTHEW JOHN KURTENBACH (VP of Manufacturing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,107 shares for an estimated $269,025 .

. REECE A KURTENBACH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $150,920

JOHN PATRICK FRIEL sold 2,244 shares for an estimated $40,766

$DAKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $DAKT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAKT Government Contracts

We have seen $332,960 of award payments to $DAKT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

