Dakota Gold (DC) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Dakota Gold (NYSEAM:DC) has been revised to 5.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.79% from the latest reported closing price of 2.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.07%, an increase of 468.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.74% to 37,011K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 6,667K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 4,622K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,484K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 3.34% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,198K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 5.87% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,369K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 1.34% over the last quarter.

