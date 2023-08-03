Dakota Gold (DC) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Dakota Gold (AMEX:DC) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 22,105K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Van Eck Associates holds 3,088K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 9.36% over the last quarter.
GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,756K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 8.51% over the last quarter.
Ci Investments holds 2,527K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 7.43% over the last quarter.
FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,500K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 17.45% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
- Employment Agreement, effective November 14, 2022, by and between the Company and Patrick Malone. *
- First Amendment to Option Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Real Property dated September 8, 2022 between Homestake Mining Company of California, LAC Minerals (USA) LLC, Dakota Gold Corp. and DTRC LLC.
- Dakota Gold Corp. Amends Its Richmond Hill Option Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation
- Dakota Gold Corp. Announces Meeting Results and Appointment of Alice Schroeder as a Director
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.