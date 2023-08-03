Dakota Gold (DC) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Dakota Gold (AMEX:DC) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.82% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 22,105K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,088K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 9.36% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,756K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,527K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 7.43% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,500K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 17.45% over the last quarter.

