Dakota Access pipeline closure could shut 400,000 bpd of oil output in N. Dakota -state official

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The state of North Dakota could see 400,000 barrels a day of crude oil production wiped out if the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is shut, a state official said on Thursday.

Energy Transfer LP ET.N is battling to keep open its 557,000-barrels-per-day pipeline, the largest out of the Bakken shale region of North Dakota and Montana, as U.S. officials conduct an environmental review of the line.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.