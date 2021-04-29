US Markets
Dakota access oil pipeline to seek Supreme Court review in fight to keep line open

Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Dakota Access oil pipeline's operators intend to seek U.S. Supreme Court review in the ongoing legal battle to keep the 570,000 barrel-per-day line open, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia earlier this week ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide an update by May 3 on when it plans to complete an environmental review of the pipeline and whether it recommends the line should shut during the process.

