Daiwa Securities Partners with Bank of Iwate

November 12, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities and the Bank of Iwate have entered a memorandum of understanding for a comprehensive business alliance aimed at enhancing financial services in Iwate Prefecture. This partnership seeks to combine Daiwa’s expertise in securities with Iwate Bank’s community-based approach to boost asset management and financial literacy in the region. The final agreement is expected by March 2025.

