Daiwa Securities Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (DSEEY) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 6.47

The average one-year price target for Daiwa Securities Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DSEEY) has been revised to 6.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of 5.86 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.01 to a high of 7.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.56% from the latest reported closing price of 7.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSEEY is 0.13%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 128,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEEY by 19.89% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 13,582K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,314K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEEY by 18.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEEY by 19.33% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,942K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEEY by 11.45% over the last quarter.

