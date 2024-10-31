News & Insights

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation Boosts Green Portfolio

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation (JP:8976) has released an update.

Daiwa Office Investment Corporation announced that its property, Daiwa Azabu Terrace, has received the BELS certification for energy efficiency, increasing the total certified properties in its portfolio to 36, which accounts for around 67.8% of its assets. This move aligns with Daiwa’s focus on enhancing corporate value through environmental and energy-saving initiatives.

