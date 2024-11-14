Daiwa Industries Reports Steady Sales and Growth Forecast

DAIWA (JP:6459) has released an update.
Daiwa Industries reported a slight increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly, reflecting a stable financial position. Looking ahead, Daiwa forecasts modest growth in profits and earnings per share for the full year 2024.
