Daiwa Industries Reports Steady Sales and Growth Forecast

DAIWA (JP:6459) has released an update.

Daiwa Industries reported a slight increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly, reflecting a stable financial position. Looking ahead, Daiwa forecasts modest growth in profits and earnings per share for the full year 2024.

For further insights into JP:6459 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.