News & Insights

Stocks

Daiwa House Logistics Trust Issues New Units for Management Fee

November 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daiwa House Logistics Trust (SG:DHLU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Daiwa House Logistics Trust has issued 476,778 new units to pay part of its base management fee for the period ending September 2024, at an issue price of S$0.6407 per unit. This issuance increases the total number of units to 698,430,425, with the sponsor, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., holding a 13.20% stake. This strategic move aligns with the trust’s commitment to leveraging market dynamics effectively.

For further insights into SG:DHLU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.