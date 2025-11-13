Daiwa House Industry Earnings Fall In H1; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (1925.T, DWAHY), on Thursday, reported profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 137.71 billion yen from 156.34 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 222.62 yen versus 244.74 yen last year.

Operating profit declined to 221.40 billion yen from 234.66 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales declined to 2.63 trillion yen from 2.65 trillion yen in the previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company forecasts an ordinary dividend of 165.00 yen and a 70th anniversary commemorative dividend of 10.00 yen.

Further, the company forecasts net sales of 5.60 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Operating income for the fiscal year 2026 is anticipated to be 510 billion yen.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 290 billion yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Basic net income per share is anticipated to be 468.74 yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Daiwa House Industry is currently trading 1.87% lesser at JPY 5,395 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.