Daiwa House Industry (DWAHF) Price Target Increased by 9.98% to 31.10

The average one-year price target for Daiwa House Industry (OTC:DWAHF) has been revised to 31.10 / share. This is an increase of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 28.28 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.33 to a high of 35.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.12% from the latest reported closing price of 27.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiwa House Industry. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWAHF is 0.25%, an increase of 22.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 56,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,616K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHF by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHF by 11.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHF by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHF by 6.72% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHF by 3.04% over the last quarter.

