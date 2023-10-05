Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR (DWAHY) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 30.34

The average one-year price target for Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:DWAHY) has been revised to 30.34 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 28.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.23 to a high of 33.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from the latest reported closing price of 26.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWAHY is 0.04%, an increase of 64.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 479K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 116.76% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares.

Comerica Bank holds 6K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 361.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.