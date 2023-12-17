Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR (DWAHY) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 32.80

The average one-year price target for Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:DWAHY) has been revised to 32.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 31.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.40 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from the latest reported closing price of 29.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWAHY is 0.03%, a decrease of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 4.32% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 72.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 274.41% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 79.76% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 67.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWAHY by 50.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.