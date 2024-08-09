Daiwa Capital Upgrades Pfizer (SNSE:PFE)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Pfizer (SNSE:PFE) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.43%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 4,135,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 177,698K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,210K shares , representing a decrease of 34.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 32.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177,573K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,263K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 11.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,294K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,935K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 122,240K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,246K shares , representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 113,582K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,534K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 11.64% over the last quarter.

