Daiwa Capital Upgrades Pfizer (LSE:0Q1N)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Pfizer (LSE:0Q1N) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is 32.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 26.97 GBX to a high of 46.74 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of 28.75 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 71,945MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q1N is 0.43%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 4,139,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 177,698K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,210K shares , representing a decrease of 34.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 32.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177,573K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,263K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 11.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,294K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,935K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 122,240K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,246K shares , representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 115,811K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1N by 49.06% over the last quarter.

