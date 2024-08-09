Daiwa Capital Upgrades PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 71,78 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,01 € to a high of 114,37 €. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of 60,76 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 32,840MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PP is 0.39%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 752,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,735K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 28,164K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,597K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,008K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,335K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,714K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,731K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 57.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,089K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,719K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.