Daiwa Capital Upgrades Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (NYSE:DELL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 58.72. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 69.15.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 93,264MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.19%, an increase of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 218,490K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,564K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,473K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 18.16% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,805K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,982K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,783K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,592K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,894K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares, representing an increase of 34.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 92.15% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

