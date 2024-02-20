Daiwa Capital Upgrades Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (DADA)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:DADA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.09% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $21.74. The average price target represents an increase of 232.09% from its latest reported closing price of 2.10.

The projected annual revenue for Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 17,066MM, an increase of 56.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DADA is 1.02%, an increase of 74.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 64,182K shares. The put/call ratio of DADA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kaizen Capital Partners holds 10,781K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,282K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,470K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 6,569K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 6,483K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dada Nexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

