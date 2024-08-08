Daiwa Capital Upgrades Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (ARM)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Daiwa Capital upgraded their outlook for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.19% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is $137.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.95 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.19% from its latest reported closing price of $107.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 3,678MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 20.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.47%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.08% to 70,407K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 10,682K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,369K shares , representing a decrease of 43.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,245K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,390K shares , representing a decrease of 96.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 83.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,529K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares , representing an increase of 46.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 198.82% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,380K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,087K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares , representing a decrease of 70.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor and software design company based in Cambridge, England whose primary business is the design of the ARM architecture family of central processing units (CPUs).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.