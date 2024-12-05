Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage of Talen Energy (TLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage of Talen Energy (NasdaqGS:TLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.75% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Talen Energy is $243.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $204.02 to a high of $282.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.75% from its latest reported closing price of $221.71 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talen Energy. This is an increase of 280 owner(s) or 417.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLN is 1.37%, an increase of 72.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 537.26% to 58,220K shares. The put/call ratio of TLN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 11,369K shares.

MFN Partners Management holds 3,000K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,558K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 1,474K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

