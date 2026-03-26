Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage of Spotify Technology (SPOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.24% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $670.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $424.20 to a high of $986.67. The average price target represents an increase of 40.24% from its latest reported closing price of $477.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 17,238MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an decrease of 267 owner(s) or 16.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.43%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 135,979K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,331K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,695K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,869K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 55.60% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,007K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,864K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,666K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 19.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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