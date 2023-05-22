Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage of Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (LEGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage of Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is 77.41. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.01% from its latest reported closing price of 69.73.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is 206MM, an increase of 99.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.39%, an increase of 19.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 80,284K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,130K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 18.97% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,396K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 18.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,436K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,389K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,339K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

