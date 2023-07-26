Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage of FinVolution Group - ADR (FINV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage of FinVolution Group - ADR (NYSE:FINV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - ADR is 6.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.73 to a high of $7.03. The average price target represents an increase of 7.06% from its latest reported closing price of 5.70.

The projected annual revenue for FinVolution Group - ADR is 13,065MM, an increase of 9.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.06%, a decrease of 34.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 68,684K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,493K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 11,150K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 8,974K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,270K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 24.63% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,402K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,596K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 79.66% over the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

