Daiwa Capital Initiates Coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR (ATAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.32% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR is 27.60. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from its latest reported closing price of 18.61.
The projected annual revenue for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR is 3,350MM, an increase of 29.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 89.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAT is 0.29%, a decrease of 33.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.16% to 4,046K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Macquarie Group holds 768K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 54.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 162.07% over the last quarter.
Ci Investments holds 763K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.
Mass Ave Global holds 608K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 478K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 6.59% over the last quarter.
UBS Group holds 351K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.
