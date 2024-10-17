Daiwa Capital Downgrades Uber Technologies (SWX:UBER)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Daiwa Capital downgraded their outlook for Uber Technologies (SWX:UBER) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.65%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 2,014,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 71,838K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,286K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,727K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,629K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 53,030K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,948K shares , representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 21.53% over the last quarter.

