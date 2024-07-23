Daiwa Capital Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJ)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Daiwa Capital downgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJ) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.85%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 1,818,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,707K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,566K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,665K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,804K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53,323K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,257K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 7.18% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,855K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,752K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 10.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

