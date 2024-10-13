Daiwa Capital Downgrades Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:5DQ2)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Daiwa Capital downgraded their outlook for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:5DQ2) from Outperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 20.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5DQ2 is 0.31%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.70% to 29,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continental General Insurance holds 5,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 15.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,723K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 71.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,672K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 91.76% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,497K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 36.34% over the last quarter.

