Daiwa and Value Partners Strengthen Fund Business Collaboration

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Asset Management have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Value Partners Hong Kong to enhance their collaboration in the fund business. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to expand their market reach, including cross-selling services and developing new products. The agreement will allow Daiwa to offer its Japanese stocks expertise overseas while enabling Value Partners to introduce Japan-related products to its Hong Kong clientele.

