Daiwa Aims to Empower Local Investors by Leveraging the Growth of Modern-Day Industrials

Since its inception in 1959, Daiwa Asset Management has continuously strived to empower investors in the Japanese market with access to the modern industrial economy by providing innovative product offerings, including a suite of investment vehicles centered around several Nasdaq indexes. Such products enabled Daiwa to thrive recently, despite the uncertainties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, with assets under management rising 12.6%, to more than JPY 21 trillion in 2020.

Part of Daiwa’s strategy to empower the local investors is to collaborate with key global players for investment vehicles, such as mutual funds and futures products, that protect and grow its clients’ assets. Through its expansive product lineup, the firm aims to offer investment solutions that amplify opportunities in the bull market, with leverage products achieving daily returns of 2x of the benchmark’s daily performance, before fees and expenses. Daiwa also enables investors to mitigate risk in a bear market through its inverse products.

With more than 600 funds spanning across a variety of asset classes and investment strategies, Daiwa is committed to delivering the solutions that meet the risk and return appetite of local investors and has been recognized by the industry. Daiwa has constantly strived to adapt to investors’ needs, bringing many firsts to the local market, such as:

Nasdaq100 Index Fund launch (IFREENEXT NASDAQ 100 INDEX, 2018)

1 st three ETFs tracking ESG Indices selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (2017)

three ETFs tracking ESG Indices selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (2017) 1st local asset manager introducing ETF which was Basel III compliant (Daiwa TOPIX Ex-Financials ETF, 2013)

Daiwa’s Recognitions 2020 2019 14 awards from Refinitiv Lipper 8 awards from Refinitiv Lipper 3 awards from Morningstar Japan K.K. 1 award from Morningstar Japan K.K.

As the largest Nasdaq product provider in the local market, Daiwa offers funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and futures on Nasdaq Q-50, enabling investors to tap into the potential of growth sectors and companies.

Daiwa first worked with Nasdaq regarding funds tracking the Nasdaq-100. Regarded as an index comprised of modern-day industrials, it includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. With a market cap of $15 trillion, the index has a proven history of growth, outperforming the S&P 500 in 10 of the last 12 years.i, ii

To date, more than $1 trillion assets are tied to the Nasdaq-100, including ETFs, options, annuities, futures and more. In particular, interest in Nasdaq’s indexes has grown in APAC, with assets under management climbing more than 100% and the number of related products rising 30% in 2020.

“Our teams at Nasdaq and Daiwa share the common vision of serving the local markets with our global experience and expertise. We look forward to working even more closely with Nasdaq in the years to come,” says Yuji Kumahara, CIO, Daiwa Asset Management.

For more information on Nasdaq’s indexes, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/GlobalIndexes or contact us at IndexAPAC@nasdaq.com.

i As of February 22, 2021. Source: Nasdaq

ii As of February 22, 2021. Source: Nasdaq