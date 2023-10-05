Daitron (TYO:7609) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 3,672.00

The average one-year price target for Daitron (TYO:7609) has been revised to 3,672.00 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 2,448.00 dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2,851.00 / share.

Daitron Maintains 4.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daitron. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7609 is 0.02%, a decrease of 54.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 56K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

