Daito Trust Construction Co. (DITTF) Price Target Increased by 28.74% to 21.31

The average one-year price target for Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCPK:DITTF) has been revised to $21.31 / share. This is an increase of 28.74% from the prior estimate of $16.55 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.06 to a high of $24.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.86% from the latest reported closing price of $100.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daito Trust Construction Co.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DITTF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 9,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 2,465K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 821K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DITTF by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 512K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DITTF by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 499K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 67.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DITTF by 227.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DITTF by 12.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.