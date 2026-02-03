Daito Trust Construction Co., - Depositary Receipt (DIFTY) Price Target Decreased by 12.47% to 5.82

The average one-year price target for Daito Trust Construction Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DIFTY) has been revised to $5.82 / share. This is a decrease of 12.47% from the prior estimate of $6.65 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.09 to a high of $8.57 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.16% from the latest reported closing price of $26.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daito Trust Construction Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIFTY is 0.01%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 474.30% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIFTY by 643.59% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIFTY by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 69.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIFTY by 192.80% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 52.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIFTY by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.