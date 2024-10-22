Daito Trust Construction Boosts Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Daito Construction (JP:1878) has released an update.

Daito Trust Construction has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, citing increased construction contracts and improved real estate performance. The company now expects higher net income and dividends per share, reflecting strong business growth and effective cost management. These updates indicate promising prospects for investors interested in Daito Trust’s financial trajectory.

