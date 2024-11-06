Daisue Construction Reports Strong Financial Growth

DAISUE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. (JP:1814) has released an update.

Daisue Construction Co., Ltd. reported a robust increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 13.3% year-on-year to 41,057 million yen and operating profit soaring by 378.1% to 1,117 million yen. The company also announced a projected annual dividend of 89 yen per share, reflecting confidence in sustained growth.

