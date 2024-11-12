News & Insights

Daisho Microline Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (HK:0567) has released an update.

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the distribution of an interim dividend, which could be an enticing opportunity for investors. This development signals a critical update for stakeholders monitoring the company’s financial health and strategic decisions.

