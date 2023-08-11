Daishinku (TYO:6962) Price Target Decreased by 14.08% to 829.60

The average one-year price target for Daishinku (TYO:6962) has been revised to 829.60 / share. This is an decrease of 14.08% from the prior estimate of 965.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.06% from the latest reported closing price of 633.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daishinku. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6962 is 0.02%, a decrease of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.80% to 807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 169K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 84.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6962 by 492.80% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 149K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 101.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6962 by 63.51% over the last quarter.

